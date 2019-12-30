Armstead rushed 10 times for 33 yards and caught five of nine targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 win over Indianapolis.

Armstead got the nod as starter filling in for the ill Leonard Fournette. The rookie fifth-round pick clearly isn't the rushing threat that the veteran he was filling in for is, but he was able to provide a solid fantasy performance with his work in the passing game. Armstead had just 25 touches over the previous 15 games as a back, so there is nearly zero value to be had behind a workhorse like Fournette next season.