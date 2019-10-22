Armstead rushed three times three yards and failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Armstead was actually fairly involved offensively with three carries and one target considering he played only seven offensive snaps, but he was unable to gain much traction. The rookie fifth-round pick had a productive Week 4 with nine touches for 49 yards and one touchdown, but in the other six games he has seven total touches for 17 yards. Armstead remains a pure handcuff option as Leonard Fournette continues to dominate the backfield in Jacksonville.