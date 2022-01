Armstead had six carries for 28 yards and caught one of two targets for six yards during Sunday's 50-10 loss to the Patriots.

The 2019 fifth-round pick saw his first game action since 2019 and averaged 4.9 yards per touch while operating as Jacksonville's No. 2 tailback behind Dare Ogunbowale. Armstead figures to fill a similar role in the season finale next week.