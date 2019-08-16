Armstead (head) didn't play in Thursday's preseason loss to the Eagles.

Armstead was checked for a head injury during Jacksonville's preseason opener the previous week, so he may still be in the concussion protocol. He didn't lose any ground in the battle for backup work, as Alfred Blue injured his ankle while Thomas Rawls and Devante Mays combined for 18 yards on 12 carries. The rookie fifth-round pick still has a shot to enter Week 1 in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

