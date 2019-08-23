Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Totals 17 yards
Armstead rushed eight times for 18 yards and caught all three of his targets for negative-one yard in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins.
After suffering a concussion in the preseason opener and sitting out last week, Armstead failed to stand out in his return Thursday. The 22-year-old has a chance to stake his claim for the No. 2 running back job with Alfred Blue (ankle) sidelined, but the concussion plus Thursday's performance have led to a limited impact. The good news for the rookie fifth-round pick is that he was the lone running back to receive more than one carry behind starter Leonard Fournette versus Miami.
