Armstead (illness) isn't expected to play this season while he continues to experience complications while recovering from COVID-19, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Armstead was expected to challenge for the top job at running back following the release of Leonard Fournette in late August, but the second-year player has struggled to bounce back since initially testing positive for COVID-19 in the summer. According to Schefter, Armstead has been hospitalized on two occasions after experiencing a variety of symptoms of the coronavirus, including significant respiratory issues. The Jaguars believe the 23-year-old will be able to return to action at full strength in 2021, but even if his condition improves in the weeks to come, Armstead won't be rushed back for the second half of the current season.