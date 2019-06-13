Armstead (hamstring) got in some light work on the side in Thursday's practice, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

It was reported Friday that Armstead is nursing a minor hamstring injury and was expected to miss the Jaguars' mandatory minicamp but be good to go for training camp in late July. The news of the rookie getting in some work on the side instead of resting completely means well for his recovery, but more information should surface closer to training camp.