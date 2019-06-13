Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Working on the side
Armstead (hamstring) got in some light work on the side in Thursday's practice, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
It was reported Friday that Armstead is nursing a minor hamstring injury and was expected to miss the Jaguars' mandatory minicamp but be good to go for training camp in late July. The news of the rookie getting in some work on the side instead of resting completely means well for his recovery, but more information should surface closer to training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Is Zero-RB still a thing? Do running backs matter? Dave Richard looks at the state of the position...
-
QB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How should you tackle the quarterback position in 2019? Dave Richard breaks it down and gives...
-
WR Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How many elite wide receivers do you want on your team? Dave Richard looks at the state of...
-
TE Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Can you afford not to take one of the Big Three at tight end? Dave Richard looks at the state...
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Fantasy Football 2019 rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...