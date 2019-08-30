Jaguars' Saivion Smith: Let go by Jacksonville
Smith was waived by the Jaguars on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Smith was projected by some to be a third-round pick in April's draft, but he ended up signing with the Jags as a UDFA in part due to an ankle injury suffered in the SEC Championship Game for Alabama. The 21-year-old had 10 tackles (nine solo) and a forced fumble in four preseason contests.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 3.0: Star power emerges
Heading into the busiest draft season, Jamey Eisenberg shares 12 of the upside players he is...
-
Sleepers 3.0: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg reveals his third and final list of sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps you decide...
-
Busts 3.0: Don't touch 'em
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...
-
Fantasy football prep: Target Pollard
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg takes his last dive into ADP to identify who is trending up and down as Fantasy...