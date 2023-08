Reyes (concussion) was placed on the reserve/retired list Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Reyes was in the league's concussion protocols at the time of the announcement. This is not the 27-year-old's first instance dealing with a head injury in his career either, which may have led to his decision. He'll now focus on getting healthy, and if he decides to return to the game, the Jaguars will maintain his rights.