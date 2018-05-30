Jaguars' Scott Orndoff: Signs with Jaguars
Orndoff signed a contract with the Jaguars on Wednesday.
An undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh in 2017, Orndoff spent the bulk of last season on Cincinnati's practice squad. However, he ended up being released earlier in May by the Bengals, which allows him to sign on with the Jaguars. The 6-foot-4, 253-pound tight end will take the spot of the injured Zach Conque, who was waived, but Orndoff will still have an uphill battle to make the final roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy breakouts: Smith-Schuster
Jamey Eisenberg was all over Leonard Fournette's big rookie season
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Jeffery
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Elite RB picks
CBS Sports Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg identifies the 12 elite running backs for 2018
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Powell
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Mailbag: Talking dynasty trades
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also reviews...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Philip Rivers and Mark Ingram...