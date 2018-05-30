Orndoff signed a contract with the Jaguars on Wednesday.

An undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh in 2017, Orndoff spent the bulk of last season on Cincinnati's practice squad. However, he ended up being released earlier in May by the Bengals, which allows him to sign on with the Jaguars. The 6-foot-4, 253-pound tight end will take the spot of the injured Zach Conque, who was waived, but Orndoff will still have an uphill battle to make the final roster.

