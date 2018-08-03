Jaguars' Sealver Siliga: Signs with Jacksonville
Siliga signed a contract with the Jaguars on Friday, Mike Kaye of the First Coast News reports.
Siliga notched eight tackles in eight games with the Buccaneers last season. The seven-year vet will likely continue in a reserve role with the Jaguars.
