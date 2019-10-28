DeValve caught his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's win over the Jets.

The 26-year-old led Jacksonville's tight ends by playing 45 of 76 offensive snaps, but he was once again minimally involved in the passing game. Meanwhile, rookie Josh Oliver saw 30 snaps and caught one of two targets for six yards. DeValve has played 94 snaps in the last two games as the Jaguars No. 1 tight end, but the lack of production keeps both him and Oliver off the fantasy radar for now.