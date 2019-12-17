Play

DeValve caught both targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 20-16 win over the Raiders.

DeValve missed the previous four games with an oblique injury, but he returned Week 15 and led the Jaguars' tight ends with 29 offensive snaps. The 26-year-old should work as the team's No. 1 tight end for the closing stretch of the season, assuming he stays healthy.

