The Jaguars claimed DeValve off waivers Sunday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

DeValve will help provide Jacksonville with depth at tight end, as their projected starter Geoff Swaim battles a foot injury. The 25-year-old will also join fellow tight ends James O'Shaughnessy and Josh Oliver (hamstring) with the Jaguars. DeValve appeared in 41 games for the Browns, catching 48 passes for 596 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons.

