DeValve caught four of five targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans.

The 26-year-old led Jacksonville's tight ends with 34 offensive snaps, though rookie Josh Oliver also played 30 and Ben Koyack 15. DeValve was the only one of the group to find much involvement in the passing game, with Oliver and Koyack combining to catch one of three targets for four yards. Sunday was the first time this season DeValve caught multiple passes in a game, so he'll need to provide more consistent production before becoming a fantasy option.