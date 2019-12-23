Play

DeValve caught three of six targets for 45 yards during Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

DeValve was much more involved in his second game back from the oblique injury, but the season-high six targets still didn't translate into significant yardage. The 26-year-old has 11 receptions for 136 yards in six starts for the Jaguars.

