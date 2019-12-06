Jaguars' Seth DeValve: Doubtful to play Week 14
The Jaguars list DeValve (oblique) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
With DeValve's oblique injury still preventing him from practicing, he looks on pace to miss his fourth consecutive contest this weekend. Expect Nick O'Leary to operate as the Jaguars' top pass-catching tight end for the third straight week.
