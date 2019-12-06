Play

The Jaguars list DeValve (oblique) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

With DeValve's oblique injury still preventing him from practicing, he looks on pace to miss his fourth consecutive contest this weekend. Expect Nick O'Leary to operate as the Jaguars' top pass-catching tight end for the third straight week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories