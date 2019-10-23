DeValve played 49 of the Jaguars' 82 offensive snaps but failed to bring in either of his two targets in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bengals.

Though reports leading up to the game suggested Josh Oliver would draw the start at tight end in his NFL debut, DeValve opened the game with the Jacksonville offense. He ended up outpacing Oliver by a 24-snap margin, though both ultimately finished with no receptions. The two should both benefit from enhanced roles on offense moving forward after the top option at the position, Geoff Swaim (concussion/ankle), was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Neither DeValve nor Oliver will warrant much immediate attention for fantasy purposes until one of the two begins to garner more targets.