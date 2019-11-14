Play

DeValve was limited in Thursday's practice due to an oblique injury.

DeValve wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, indicating that his oblique issue may be a new development. His participation in Friday's final practice of the week will be worth monitoring. In the event that DeValve were to miss any time, rookie third-round pick Josh Oliver would likely see an increased role on offense.

