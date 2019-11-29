The Jaguars have ruled DeValve (oblique) out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

DeValve failed to practice in any fashion this week, which effectively ended any chance he had of returning from a two-game absence. Nick O'Leary should work as the Jaguars' primary pass-catching tight end in Week 13 after hauling in all four of his targets for 36 yards in his team debut last week against the Titans.