DeValve (oblique) is not practicing Wednesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

DeValve sat out Week 11's tilt against the Colts due to an oblique injury, and he doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction to suit up versus Tennessee on Sunday. If DeValve is forced to miss any more time, the Jaguars will be forced to rely on Nick O'Leary, Ben Koyack and Charles Jones to hold the fort at tight end.

