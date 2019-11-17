DeValve (oblique) won't play in Sunday's game against the Colts, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

DeValve was doubtful to play Sunday after he was a late add to Thursday's injury report. It will be the first game missed for the Princeton product, and in his stead, Josh Oliver will man the starting tight end duties with Ben Koyack the only healthy tight end behind him.