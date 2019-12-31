DeValve caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Colts.

The 26-year-old ended up playing four fewer snaps than No. 3 tight end Ben Koyack -- Nick O'Leary (shoulder) was inactive -- despite delivering a season-high 45 yards Week 16. DeValve posted 12 catches for 140 yards and zero touchdowns in 12 games during his first season in Jacksonville. The role reduction in the season finale may be an indication the Jaguars will allow DeValve to hit free agency in March and pursue other opportunities.