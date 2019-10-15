DeValve caught one of two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

DeValve played a season-high 24 offensive snaps Sunday as Geoff Swaim (concussion) exited the game, leading to his first catch of the season. James O'Shaughnessy (knee) is out for the year and rookie Josh Oliver (hamstring) has yet to make his NFL debut, leaving DeValve as the top healthy tight end on the roster.