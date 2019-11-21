Play

DeValve (oblique) isn't slated to practice Thursday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

DeValve received some increased job security atop the depth chart earlier this week when Josh Oliver (back) landed on injured reserve, but the former's own injury looks like it may end up forcing him to miss a second straight game Sunday against the Titans unless he shows notable progress at Friday's practice. If DeValve is indeed sidelined this weekend, the newly signed Nick O'Leary could step in immediately as the Jaguars' top pass-catching tight end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories