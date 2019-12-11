Play

DeValve (oblique) practiced without limitations Wednesday.

DeValve hasn't played since Week 9, but he appears to be good to go moving forward. The 26-year-old tight end generated six receptions for 68 yards over nine games preceding his injury, and he's expected to continue a run-blocking role Sunday against the Raiders.

