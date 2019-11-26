Jaguars' Seth DeValve: Slated to sit out practice Monday
DeValve (oblique) is scheduled to skip Monday's practice session.
DeValve hasn't taken the field since Week 9 versus the Texans and his absence early in the week doesn't bode well for his chances of returning to action in Week 13. Nick O'Leary will likely serve as the team's top tight end again versus the Buccaneers this Sunday if DeValve can't ramp up his activity in the coming days.
