Jaguars' Seth DeValve: Still not practicing
DeValve (oblique) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday.
The 26-year-old missed the last three games due to the oblique injury, and there's been no indication of when he may be able to retake the field. Nick O'Leary should continue to work as Jacksonville's top tight end while DeValve remains sidelined.
