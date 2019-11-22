DeValve (oblique) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

DeValve will be forced to miss a second straight game due to his oblique injury. With Josh Oliver (back) now on injured reserve, newly signed tight end Nick O'Leary could be slated for immediate pass-catching work in his Jacksonville debut. Ben Koyack and Charles Jones are also candidates to see increased reserve roles as long as DeValve is unable to play.