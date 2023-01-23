The Jaguars signed Williams to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Williams signed with the Jaguars' practice squad after being waived by Denver ahead of the initial 53-man roster deadline. He spent the entire campaign with Jacksonville but was never elevated for any games. With his new contract, he'll be able to stick around the organization and compete for a roster spot during the offseason.
