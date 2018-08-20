Wynn (foot) caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Saturday's preseason game at Minnesota.

Wynn missed some practice time earlier in the week after sustaining a foot injury during the preseason opener, but the issue appears to have been relatively minor. The 25-year-old played only 12 snaps as he is facing an uphill climb to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

