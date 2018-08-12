Wynn did not participate at the Jaguars' practice Saturday due to a foot injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Wynn rushed once for five yards and caught all three targets for 39 yards in Thursday's preseason opener, but apparently sustained the foot injury at some point. The severity of the injury is currently unknown, but the 25-year-old can ill afford to miss much time if he is going to make a lasting impression in camp.