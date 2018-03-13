Wynn re-signed with the Jaguars on Tuesday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Wynn spent the 2017 season on injured reserve with a leg injury. The Cleveland native has only suited up for five games as a Jaguar, hauling in one reception for 19 yards and carrying the ball twice for five yards. With Allen Robinson (knee) headed to the Bears, there is room for Wynn to move up the depth chart, but it appears the previously undrafted rookie has a ceiling as a depth wideout.