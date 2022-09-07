Griffin (back) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Griffin missed the final two preseason games due to back tightness, but as expected, he'll be good to go for Week 1. Last year, the veteran defensive back recorded 49 tackles, seven pass defenses and one forced fumble during his first season with Jacksonville. He figures to garner a similar role in 2022.
