Griffin will sign a three-year, $44.5 million deal with the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per the report, the cornerback's deal includes $29 million guaranteed. The 2017 third-rounder is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he logged 63 tackles and three picks in 12 games with the Seahawks. Griffin will move right into a starting slot with Jacksonville, a context that puts the 25-year-old on the IDP radar.
