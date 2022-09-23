Griffin (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chargers.
Griffin landed on the injury report Friday as a limited participant with a hip injury, putting his status for Week 3 in jeopardy. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but if he's sidelined, Chris Claybrooks, Montaric Brown and Tre Herndon would be candidates for the starting job across from Tyson Campbell, while Darious Williams would likely remain the primary nickel cornerback.
