Griffin (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Griffin was held out of practice all week due to his back injury, and he'll be sidelined for at least one game after recording a season-high nine tackles last week. Darious Williams and Chris Claybrooks should see additional playing time against the Giants.
