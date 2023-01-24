Griffin is expected to be cleared from season-ending back surgery in two to three weeks, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Griffin was placed on IR in Week 8 of the regular season and missed the remainder of the campaign after undergoing back surgery. It appears he's close to a return and should be 100 percent for OTAs this summer, but his future with the team is in limbo given Jacksonville's negative cap space. Griffin has one-year remaining on the three-year deal he signed with the Jaguars ahead of the 2021 campaign. Across 19 appearances with Jacksonville, he's totaled 78 tackles, 11 pass defenses and one forced fumble.