Griffin (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The Jaguars are slated to be without one of their starting cornerbacks for Sunday's contest against Los Angeles, after Griffin was a limited participant during Friday's practice with an apparent hip injury. Darious Williams and Chris Claybrooks are in line to take on an expanded role at cornerback in Griffin's absence, alongside starter Tyson Campbell.
More News
-
Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin: Listed as questionable•
-
Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin: Clear of injury report•
-
Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin: Back issues•
-
Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin: Activated by Jacksonville•
-
Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin: Added to reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin: Practices as expected•