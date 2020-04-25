Jaguars' Shaquille Quarterman: Going to Jackonsville

The Jaguars selected Quarterman in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 140th overall.

A top linebacker coming out of high school, Quarterman wound up being a four-year starter at Miami, earning a reputation as a physical tackler and dependable interior presence. He's likely not suited for coverage at the NFL level and struggled to make side-to-side plays, particularly in the open field, but he's an intriguing depth piece at linebacker behind major offseason acquisition Joe Schobert.