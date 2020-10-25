Jones exited Sunday's game versus the Chargers to be evaluated for a concussion, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Jones' role has grown with D.J. Hayden (hamstring) on injured reserve, as he logged a season-high 94 percent snap share last week against the Lions. However, the 24-year-old cornerback left Sunday's game in the first half and won't return if the concussion diagnosis is confirmed. Tre Herndon should be an every-snap player until Jones returns, while Josiah Scott and Chris Claybrooks could see an expanded role for the time being.