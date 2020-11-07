site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Sidney Jones: Cleared to play
Jones (ribs) is not listed on the Jaguars' final injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Texans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Jones was still limited at Friday's practice, but that was likely the team just exercising caution. Barring any setbacks, he is set to take on his usual role at cornerback this week.
