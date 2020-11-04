site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Sidney Jones: Limited to start week
RotoWire Staff
Nov 4, 2020
Jones (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Jones hurt his ribs when the
Jaguars last took the field in Week 7, but it's encouraging that he was at least able to practice on a limited basis. He'll look to heal up in time to face the Texans in Sunday's battle of one-win AFC South teams. More News
