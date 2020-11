Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Jones (Achilles) is "still out," John Shipley of SI.com reports.

The Jaguars haven't yet officially declared Jones out for Week 12, but it looks as though Marrone expects the ex-Eagles cornerback to miss his second straight game. Per Marrone, Luq Barcoo and Josiah Scott are both candidates to start opposite Tre Herndon in Jones' stead.