Jaguars' Sidney Jones: Out again Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jones (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
Jones will be sidelined for the third straight game as he continues to deal with the Achilles injury. Luq Barcoo could receive another start for the Jaguars this weekend opposite Tre Herndon.
