site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-sidney-jones-out-against-pittsburgh | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' Sidney Jones: Out against Pittsburgh
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 22, 2020
at
11:43 am ET 1 min read
Jones (Achilles) is inactive Week 11 against Pittsburgh.
After logging a DNP on Friday to follow up consecutive limited practice sessions, the stage was set for Jones to sit out against a dynamic Steelers offensive attack. Look for Tre Herndon to potentially see more snaps in his stead.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read