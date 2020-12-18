Jones (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Jones battled an Achilles injury for three weeks before returning to the lineup in last week's loss to the Titans. The fourth-year cornerback only played 56 percent of the snaps, and he couldn't get back to full speed during this practice week. Chris Claybrooks (groin) could return from IR and start in Jones' place. Luq Barcoo looks locked into a starting role on the opposite side as well.