Conner rushed 11 times for 15 yards and caught two of three targets for minus-3 yards in Saturday's 28-12 preseason loss to Atlanta.

Conner mustered just 12 scrimmage yards on 13 touches, showing that he's not ready to usurp much playing time from Travis Etienne or James Robinson (Achilles) when both are healthy. The Jaguars are expected to keep the rookie fifth-round pick on the roster, but Conner's impact will likely be limited primarily to special teams in his first NFL regular season.