Conner closed the 2022 campaign with 12 carries for 42 yards and one touchdown in eight games.

The 22-year-old had a minimal role in Jacksonville's offense during his rookie campaign, and he played just one offensive snap between the two playoff games. No. 2 tailback JaMycal Hasty is a restricted free agent in 2023, so the Jaguars can choose to bring him back. Conner is unlikely to enter training camp better than No. 3 on the depth chart since workhorse Travis Etienne will also return.