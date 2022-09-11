Conner (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Commanders.
The rookie fifth-round pick had some post-draft buzz surrounding him when the progress of James Robinson from last year's Achilles injury was still in question. However, Robinson's clean bill of health well in advance of Sunday's opener leaves him and Travis Etienne as the clear-cut top options in the backfield, while journeyman JaMycal Hasty will open the season as the No. 3 running back against the Commanders.